Police constable, 5 ministerial staff of Tripura SP office held for fund fraud

Agartala, Sep 13 (IANS) A police constable and five ministerial staff associated with the office of the Superintendent of Police of Tripura’s Unokoti district were arrested in connection with the embezzlement of funds of Rs 25.60 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

Unokoti district’s Additional Superintendent of Police Vanneiliana Darlong said that the police constable and the five ministerial staff were arrested on Tuesday and a thorough probe is on.

“A local court of Kailashahar sent all the six to judicial custody. The investigating officers are now interrogating them,” Darlong told IANS.

Before the arrest of the six, the drawing and disbursing officer in SP's office filed an FIR in the Kailashahar police station.

Another official said that the fund embezzlement of Rs 25.60 lakh, meant for the salaries of policemen and other employees, was noticed recently during the departmental audit.

After the departmental audit found the misappropriation of the fund, the Superintendent of Police Kanta Jangir ordered the arrest of the police constable and five ministerial staff.

