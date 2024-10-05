Police complaint filed against actor Nagarjuna for encroachment

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (IANS) An NGO has filed a police complaint against popular Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, seeking criminal action against him for the alleged encroachment of a lake in Hyderabad.

‘Janam Kosam’ president, Kasireddy Bhaskara Reddy, lodged a complaint at Madhapur Police Station that the actor illegally constructed a convention centre, which was recently demolished by authorities.

Bhaskara Reddy said in his complaint that the land allegedly falls within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Thammidikunta Lake.

The complainant said that the actor has been generating significant illegal revenues from N-Convention built on the encroached land for several years and called for criminal action against him for violating Irrigation and Revenue Acts.

The NGO also demanded that the money required for the revival of the lake be recovered from the actor.

Bhaskara Reddy said the lake was spread over 29.24 acres and alleged that Nagarjuna built N-Convention on 3.30 acres of the lake. He claimed that this was stated in the report of the Irrigation Department official in 2021.

The complainant mentioned that the NGO had lodged a complaint on August 20, 2024, seeking action against the actor for encroachment.

N. Convention, owned by Nagarjuna, was demolished on August 24 by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA), which claimed that it was built on the land of Thammidikunta Lake.

Nagarjuna, however, had denied allegations of encroachment. He stated that he was pained by the unlawful manner of demolition contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases.

The actor argued that the land on which the convention centre was built was a Patta land and claimed not even an inch of lake was encroached.

“No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself,” he had stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.