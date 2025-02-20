PMSSY strengthening healthcare infrastructure, fostering indigenous innovation: Jitendra Singh

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) is aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure and fostering indigenous innovation, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The minister noted that the PMSSY initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen India’s healthcare infrastructure.

"The scheme is designed to provide quality medical care while promoting indigenous innovation in health-related R&D," he said while inaugurating the PMSSY-driven upgraded super-specialty Neurosurgery and Cardiovascular Surgery Building Block at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram.

He emphasised that the PM Narendra Modi government's new initiatives are aimed at making quality healthcare affordable, and accessible across sections of society.

Praising SCTIMST for emerging as a centre of excellence in both healthcare as well as research and development, Dr Singh highlighted that the institute, functioning under the Department of Science and Technology, embodies the "whole-of-government" approach.

He said the institute fosters collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Stressing the need for integrating modern medical advancements with traditional healthcare approaches, Dr Singh underscored the importance of digital health initiatives, artificial intelligence in diagnostics, and genome-based therapies.

The minister also highlighted India’s achievements in biotechnology, pointing out the success of the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, the development of the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer, and breakthroughs in gene therapy.

"India has transitioned from being an importer to a leader in preventive healthcare, gaining global recognition in bio-manufacturing and medical research," he stated.

He further emphasised the need for continued investments in healthcare R&D, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of medical advancements.

Dr Singh also encouraged scientists and medical professionals "to undertake collaborative research projects with global institutions to expand knowledge and expertise".

He stressed that while India has made remarkable progress in bridging the rural-urban divide in disease patterns, healthcare accessibility remains a challenge.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding medical services through new AIIMS institutions and upgraded medical colleges, ensuring affordable and high-quality treatment.

He also called for leveraging telemedicine and mobile health units to extend healthcare services to remote regions, making quality healthcare accessible to all.

