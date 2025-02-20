Miscreants attack Congress MP in Assam, Gaurav Gogoi slams BJP

Guwahati, Feb 20 (IANS) Deputy Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi slammed the BJP government after Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was attacked in the Nagaon district by miscreants on Thursday.

“In Assam, a Congress Lok Sabha MP is attacked by thugs in broad daylight in a busy marketplace. The goons even attacked the police security officers and tried to snatch their weapons. All of this is recorded on camera. Yet the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma refuses to ensure that the thugs will be arrested immediately,” the Deputy LoP said.

He added that the Chief Minister should at least think of his constitutional duty towards Assam Police and the innocent civilians in the marketplace.

“If the goons had got hold of the machine gun a terrible tragedy could have taken place. The attitude of the Chief Minister will only embolden the thieves, dacoits, smugglers and those accused of murder. Democracy is under threat and people of Assam want freedom from this gunda raj culture,” he added.

Hussain, a Member of Parliament from Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, was attending a public program in the Nagaon district when he was attacked by some miscreants.

The Congress MP had to run from the spot wearing a helmet to save himself from the attackers. The reason for the attack is yet unknown. Congress has targeted the BJP-led government over the law and order situation in the state.

Earlier, while addressing the alleged Pakistan links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi,

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that once the full investigation of Assam Police is made public, it will be “fatal” for the Congress party and the impact will be “huge”.

Sarma claimed: “Pak national Ali Sheikh against whom the state government has filed an FIR for his comments to disturb internal harmony in India—Assam Police in its preliminary investigation found that Sheikh travelled to India at least 18 times between 2010 and 2018.”

He further claimed that the SIT probing the matter found that Sheikh travelled multiple times to India.

“In the detailed investigation, we will get to know who has brought him to India and who met with Sheikh. This information will be unfolded in the next few days. The initial information I got will be very fatal for the Congress party. It will be very difficult for them to handle,” the Chief Minister added.

“Yesterday, I told Pradyut Bordoloi not to criticise me for the politics. This matter is going to be huge. I am repeating that the primary investigation has revealed a starling investigation. I am a responsible person standing in the Assembly saying that the impact of the whole thing will be huge in Assam Politics.”

