Day 1 in office: CM Gupta chairs Cabinet meeting, sets out on mission ‘Viksit Delhi’

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Delhi’s new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hit the ground running on her first day in office as she assumed charge within hours of taking oath on Thursday, attended Yamuna aarti, allotted berths to her six Cabinet colleagues and chaired her maiden Cabinet meeting.

The first Cabinet meeting of the new Delhi government approved a 100-day plan, decided to clean the Yamuna and develop the riverfront, gave a nod to table pending CAG reports in the Assembly and gave its approval for the introduction of Central-government funded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) that offers a health cover to each family.

Chief Minister Gupta, the lone woman head of government in 16 BJP-ruled states, claimed that Arvind Kejriwal will have to face scrutiny for “every penny” misappropriated by his government as the Cabinet paved the way for exposing corruption in the previous AAP government.

She also declared that she would not move into the corruption-riddled Chief Minister’s residence, popularly known as ‘Sheesh Mahal’.

During the Cabinet meeting, the CM approved a proposal to table in the Assembly the pending CAG reports – that purportedly carry details of financial irregularities of the previous AAP government.

A decision for the redevelopment of the Yamuna riverfront – as promised by PM Modi during election rallies – was taken in the Cabinet meeting, besides setting a roadmap for launching the Mahila Samman scheme of offering Rs 2,500 per month to women.

The first BJP government in Delhi in 27 years has also prepared a 100-day execution plan for the city with CM Gupta promising to execute 16-promises in this duration with clean ‘niti and niyat’ (policy and intention).

It also approved the introduction of the Central government-funded Ayushman Bharat medical insurance scheme which was allegedly blocked by the previous AAP government.

Soon after taking the oath of office, CM Gupta was on Thursday assured of cooperation in governance by leaders of the Opposition AAP and the Congress, who demanded early release of monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for city women.

Former chief minister and AAP legislator from Kalkaji seat, Atishi said, “I demand the BJP government’s Cabinet to pass the scheme to giving the monthly money to all women of Delhi as promised.”

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav extended his support and best wishes to the newly-appointed Chief Minister and hoped that she will enjoy a successful innings and restore Delhi to its old glory state, left behind by former Congress Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

He said that being a woman Chief Minister, Gupta has an excellent role model in the late Sheila Dikshit, who had turned the National Capital into a clean and green world-class city till an imposter ruined the capital with corruption, misrule and inefficiency for 11 years.

CM Gupta’s party colleague and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva assured people that the new BJP government will fulfil all the election promises.

The BJP government will work systematically and transform Delhi into a well-developed city, ensuring an environmentally sustainable and pollution-free future, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.