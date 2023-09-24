PMK urges TN govt to extend Rs 1K per month scheme to all women

Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) Founder leader of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), S. Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to extend the scheme of Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of families to all women in the state.

The women heads of families whose annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh only eligible for the scheme.

In a statement on Sunday, the senior leader said that of the 1.63 crore applicants for this Rs 1,000 per month scheme, only 1.06 crore applications have been accepted.

He said that 57 lakh applications were rejected and there were no mentions regarding the same from the government.

In the statement, Ramadoss said: "The government has announced that women whose applications were rejected can appeal. Women who visits e-seva centres for appeal are being treated poorly."

He said that there have been allegations that women from wealthy families were included in the scheme while several deserving women were left out.

Ramadoss said: "In several countries, such schemes are provided to everyone. In DMK's election manifesto, it was promised that benefits would be given to all."

He said it was unfair to provide money to less than two-thirds of total applicants.

He also said that Tamil Nadu was the first state in the country to implement a public distribution system without income categories.

