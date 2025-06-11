PMK leadership crisis deepens as Anbumani Ramadoss announces parallel meets

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) The internal rift within the PMK escalated as a defiant Anbumani Ramadoss announced a series of district-level general council meetings, even as party founder Dr S. Ramadoss continued to overhaul key leadership positions.

In a clear act of defiance against his father’s authority, Anbumani declared that general council meetings would be held in ten districts starting June 15, beginning with Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. The meetings will focus on party development, a membership drive, and booth-level committee formation.

Anbumani will attend all meetings as a “special invitee”, according to a statement issued from his official handle on X, captioned “PMK headquarters announcement”.

In a symbolic move, Anbumani designated his former residence in T Nagar, Chennai, as the party headquarters, signalling his intent to assert independent leadership.

The meetings are expected to be attended by district presidents, secretaries, office-bearers, and other special invitees aligned with Anbumani’s camp.

Meanwhile, Dr S. Ramadoss has launched a sweeping reorganisation of the party. As of Tuesday, he had removed 49 district secretaries and 27 district presidents. Among the high-profile changes was the sacking of senior leader and legal wing president K. Balu, a long-time loyalist who has stood by Ramadoss through decades of legal challenges.

Balu was replaced by advocate V.S. Gopu. Despite his dismissal, Balu issued a statement reaffirming his commitment to the party under Anbumani’s leadership. “Ayya (Ramadoss) has commended me on several occasions. I will continue to work as a loyal cadre for the party’s growth under Anbumani,” he said.

Tensions flared further when Anbumani sacked Karur district secretary Baskaran, who had publicly questioned his authority as merely a “working president” to dismiss functionaries. Following his removal, Baskaran met with Dr Ramadoss at his Thailapuram farmhouse near Tindivanam on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Baskaran quoted Ramadoss as saying, “No one except me can sack party functionaries,” and reaffirmed his position as Karur district secretary.

The parallel moves by father and son have deepened the leadership crisis in the PMK, with each asserting their authority in separate spheres.

As the conflict continues to unfold, party cadres are left divided over the future direction of the Vanniyar-based political outfit.

