PM Vishwakarma Yojana transforms lives of pottery makers in Jharkhand's Garhwa district

Ranchi, Nov 3 (IANS) Garhwa region of Jharkhand has witnessed a transformational change in lives of pottery makers over past few years, courtesy PM Vishwakarma Yojana. Many local artisans and craftsmen have taken the monetary assistance, under the key scheme, to either start new businesses or firm up existing enterprises.

The scheme, designed to uplift small artisans, has become a turning point, bringing about a marked improvement in the lives of underprivileged workers.

In Tenar, a village near Garhwa, known for its pottery makers from the Kumhar community, local artisans shared with IANS on how the scheme impacted their lives, only for the better.

Jhagadu Prajapati, a potter, remarked, "Our work became profitable after Modi government came into power. Our income has increased. Earlier, we only had work for three months and faced financial crises the rest of the year. But during the pandemic, PM Modi encouraged people to use clay over plastic and Chinese products, boosting our business."

Anil Prajapati, another artisan, echoed similar sentiments, "There has been a visible change since PM Modi took office. Previously, our clay utensils lacked demand, and we often faced losses. Now, we’re able to sell nearly all our products."

Women artisans also praised the path-breaking scheme. Reena Devi remarked, "Earlier, there was neither demand nor profit. But after PM Modi’s support and promotion, we’re seeing good rates and demand. Every woman is now able to make clay items on the potter’s wheel, a method that’s far less labour-intensive."

Another artisan, Sohri Devi, praised the government’s efforts, saying it has improved their standard of living and boosted their small businesses.

The Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, launched by PM Modi, is an ambitious initiative aimed at empowering artisans and craftsmen by offering loans at low interest rates. The scheme seeks to provide recognition and support to these artisans as ‘Vishwakarma,’ helping them expand and modernize their craft. Through this, the government aims to uplift the lives and businesses of traditional artisans across the country.

