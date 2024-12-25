PM Ujjwala Yojana: Jabalpur beneficiaries happy over transition from 'smoke-filled kitchen' to clean gas

Jabalpur, Dec 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has turned out be a game-changer for crores of poor and underprivileged families in rural India, as it has relieved them from harmful cooking fuels including coal and firewood by introducing clean LPG gas and thereby protecting women from indoor smoke pollution.

Sadhna Lodhi, a 48-year-old resident of Ramnagar, Jabalpur, speaking to IANS shared transformation in her life after the PMUY launch.

“I used to cook on a stove, enduring smoke and discomfort daily. Thanks to Ujjwala Yojana, those struggles are gone. I am deeply grateful to PM Modi for introducing this scheme.”

Shila Lodhi, another beneficiary from the same region, learned about the scheme from the office of local MLA Anurag Dahiya and applied for it.

“This initiative has changed our lives. We faced constant interruptions and health issues while cooking on traditional stoves. Now, with LPG, everything is easier. I thank PM Modi and our MLA for making this possible,” she said.

Launched on May 1, 2016, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) aims to provide clean cooking fuel to families, previously dependent on firewood, coal, and cow-dung cakes. These traditional fuels posed significant health hazards to women and contributed to environmental pollution. This transformative scheme has not only improved women’s health but also empowered them with better living conditions, marking a new chapter of progress in rural India.

Under Ujjwala 2.0, launched in 2021, benefits were extended to migrant households also. On September 7, 2019, PM Modi personally handed over the 8th crore connection in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Till the closing of financial year 2023-24, a total of 10.31 crore LPG connections were released under the scheme. The active number of LPG consumers which stood at 14.52 crore in 2014 rose more than double at 32.17 crore by February 2024.

Leading the charge in PMUY implementation are states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. These states have made significant progress in providing clean and affordable LPG connections to their citizens, contributing significantly to the overall success of the scheme.

