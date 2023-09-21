PM thanks Lok Sabha MPs for passage of Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi Sep 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked all the members of Lok Sabha for their participation in the discussion and passage of the Women's Reservation Bill on September 20.

Speaking just after the commencement of the day's proceedings, Modi said that the passage of the bill was a golden day in the history of India's Parliamentary journey.

"All members deserve this honour equally. After the passage of the bill by the Rajya Sabha today, we will cross the final barrier in making this bill a reality and women across the country will be filled with renewed energy and vigour to take the nation forward on the path of progress," Modi said.

The House will discuss the success of the Chandrayan-3 mission today.

