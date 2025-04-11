PM Modi's visionary initiatives have shaped destiny of Kashi, says CM Yogi

Varanasi, April 11 (IANS) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on Friday for bringing about a remarkable transformation in Varanasi over the past 11 years.

Addressing a massive gathering during PM Modi's 50th visit to his parliamentary constituency, the Chief Minister said that Kashi has evolved from "narrow lanes and chronic congestion to a city that reflects modernity fused with ancient heritage."

He expressed deep gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating, "While Kashi has always been an ancient seat of learning, its educational institutions were once in disarray. However, over the past 11 years, developmental projects worth more than Rs 50,000 crore have been launched in the city -- focusing on health, tourism, infrastructure, and connectivity."

"Devotees from across the country are now thronging to witness the new, rejuvenated Kashi," CM Yogi said.

"This is the same Kashi once known for its narrow lanes and persistent traffic congestion. Today, it stands tall as a symbol of modern development seamlessly blending with its ancient heritage," he added.

His remarks came as PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 3,880 crore.

"Even today, the Prime Minister is carrying out the foundation stone and inauguration ceremonies of various projects worth nearly Rs 4,000 crore in Kashi," Yogi Adityanath noted.

To honour the occasion, the Chief Minister presented PM Modi with an Angavastra adorned with Radha-Krishna leelas and a Kamal Chatra handcrafted from Varanasi's GI-tagged woodcraft, symbolising the city's rich artisanal legacy.

Highlighting the political and cultural significance of the visit, the Chief Minister said it was the Prime Minister's first visit to Kashi after BJP's victories in the Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi Assembly elections and the grand hosting of the Mahakumbh.

"Kashi proudly bore witness to this sacred spectacle," he said, adding that every pilgrim was eager to see the transformed city and offer prayers at the rejuvenated Baba Vishwanath shrine.

He said the successful hosting of the Mahakumbh was a reflection of the Prime Minister's focus on cleanliness, safety, and cultural revival.

"Every devotee who took a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati felt a deep sense of spiritual fulfilment -- a testament to the transformative impact of the Prime Minister's vision," he said.

CM Yogi also emphasised the economic and cultural renaissance under PM Modi's leadership, particularly with the GI tag initiatives.

"Today, Kashi and its surrounding districts hold the highest number of GI tags, positioning Uttar Pradesh at the forefront in this domain. Further strengthening this achievement, the Prime Minister is awarding certificates for 21 new GI tags today -- a significant step in promoting the unique identity of local artisans and craftsmen on both national and global platforms," he said.

He praised the Ayushman Bharat scheme, calling it a "milestone in ensuring accessible healthcare for the underprivileged."

He mentioned that over 50 crore people nationwide, including more than 10 crore in Uttar Pradesh, have directly benefitted from it, adding that through the Vaya Vandana Yojana, senior citizens above 70 are now entitled to free health coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

In Kashi alone, the Chief Minister said that over 50,000 elderly residents have received Vaya Vandana health cards.

The Chief Minister also lauded the Banas Dairy project for empowering farmers and cattle rearers. He said the initiative, which distributes bonus payments to livestock owners, has connected rural livelihoods with economic upliftment through value addition and profit-sharing.

"In every sphere -- be it tourism, education, healthcare, connectivity, or the upliftment of farmers and artisans -- these initiatives have reshaped the destiny of Kashi," CM Yogi said.

"On behalf of the people of Kashi and the entire state, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for these visionary schemes that have brought about a new era of development in his very own Kashi," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.