PM Modi's standing on global front is of 'Vishwamitra', says Harsh Vardhan Shringla (IANS interview)

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Former diplomat and Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's standing on the global front is that of a "Vishwamitra" and India follows the approach of "Vishwabandhu" under his leadership.

He also said that India maintains independent relations with all the nations, stating that the friendship between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump can help deal with the tariff negotiations between the two nations.

In an interview with IANS, he also talked about the recent remarks made by the US President in praise of PM Modi, India's relations with major global powers, and India's image on the international front under PM Modi's leadership.

The following are excerpts from the interview:

IANS: US President Donald Trump has praised PM Modi, calling him "the great Prime Minister". PM Modi has also thanked Trump for it. What is your take on this?

Harsh Shringla: I have always said that the relationship between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump is a very good and strong one. This has been well established for a long time.

One may recall the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston, where 50,000 Indian-Americans attended, and later, when President Trump visited India, a massive event called 'Namaste Trump' was organised in Ahmedabad, where around 1 lakh people arrived to welcome the American President. Both events highlighted the strength of this bond.

Even amidst tariff tensions, Trump described PM Modi as a great Prime Minister and addressed him as a friend. Whatever has happened with the tariff issue, the personal connection between PM Modi and President Trump has not changed. This will become very important in the tariff negotiations in future to find a way to deal with the issues in a positive way.

IANS: How do you think PM Modi's global reputation has affected India's standing in front of the world?

Harsh Shringla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global status and current reputation are such that his presence is essential at forums like the G7, BRICS, or SCO. In every high-level conference or meeting, PM Modi's presence and his inputs are considered very important globally. He also presents India's sentiments very precisely, on the international stage, in these times of global instability.

PM Modi's leadership is an example for the world, especially the Global South, that the 'Atmanirbhar' approach that we are following and the progress that India has made, be it internet-based solutions or direct benefit transfers to digital payments. PM Modi's status is that of a 'Vishwamitra' and we follow the approach of 'Vishwabandhu' under his leadership.

IANS: Do you think it's a diplomatic win for India that the US, China and Russia all want to maintain strong ties?

Harsh Shringla: Our relations with each of the nations including Russia, China, and US are unique, and we want to embolden and strengthen the existing ties with time, without any issue casting a shadow over it. As far as the US is concerned, we have good relations with them in several areas, from technology to defence cooperation. Additionally, India's human talent also greatly benefits the US. Indian-Americans are one of the leading communities to contribute to the US' progress.

