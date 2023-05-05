PM Modi's final push to K'taka campaign, will hold mega roadshows

Bengaluru, May 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Karnataka on Friday for a three-day visit for the final leg of campaigning.

He will take part in public rallies organised in Ballary and Tumakuru districts on Friday.

PM Modi will hold a massive roadshow on Saturday in Bengaluru which will pass through 18 Assembly constituencies. This roadshow will be held in two parts.

On Saturday, the roadshow will be held between 10 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. from Brigade Millennium of J.P. Nagara to Maramma Circle in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru Central.

On Sunday, he will embark on the second leg of the roadshow from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Bengaluru South from Suranjan Das circle to Trinity circle. The distance of the roadshow has been reduced by four kms.

The Congress party had appealed to the Election Commission not to permit the roadshow of PM Modi. However, the Commission has given a green signal.

The ruling BJP is hoping to recover from the anti-incumbency factor with PM Modi's visit. The Bajrang Dal ban proposal has also helped the BJP to gain grounds at the fag end of election campaigning in Karnataka.

The BJP has challenged the Congress to ban Bajrang Dal and claimed that it has "insulted" Lord Hanuman. The party also aims to wrestle a major chunk of 28 seats of Bengaluru city with PM Modi's outreach to voters.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.