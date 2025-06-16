PM Modi's 11 years in office have been transformative: Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Monday that the 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance have been truly transformative.

“These years symbolise trust, development, confidence, and social upliftment. This golden period is steering India towards becoming a global leader,” he said after the opening of an exhibition showcasing the Modi government’s 11 years and the Delhi government’s achievements in 100 days.

Sachdeva said the exhibition showcases how a government can gain the trust of the public and instil confidence in development in just 100 days.

The exhibition will be taken to every district and division to reach the wider public in Delhi, he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta remarked that both the 11 years of the Central Government and the 100 days of the Delhi Government reflect the achievements of the “double engine” government.

She expressed disappointment that the previous Delhi government did not give due credit to the Centre’s efforts.

She noted that Rs 1.25 lakh crore was provided for roadways, and the Centre also supported landfill site projects.

She said that “development in Delhi will now move at double speed. Whether it’s air pollution, water, electricity, the Yamuna, or roads — work is progressing across all sectors”.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the presence of CM Gupta and Delhi BJP President Sachdeva.

Puri said, “Despite the current global situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s success in elevating India’s economy to the fourth position globally is a remarkable achievement in itself.”

He said Delhi now has a government with a purpose, committed to serving its people.

The targets set by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government will prove to be significant achievements for Delhiites in the coming days, he said.

Puri highlighted that in the past 11 years, the Modi government has implemented several public welfare schemes, which are widely known. The exhibition reflects all these accomplishments.

He expressed his pleasure over Delhi’s adoption of electric buses and hoped that, alongside electric vehicles, progress towards hydrogen energy will accelerate.

He appreciated the current government’s focus on cleaning the Yamuna and addressing landfill issues, noting that significant work is being done to reduce pollution, and visible results will be seen soon.

