Jio Internet and Network Back to Normal After Widespread Outage

Reliance Jio services have returned to normal after a significant disruption affected users across Kerala and parts of Coimbatore on Monday afternoon. The outage began around 1 PM, impacting mobile internet, JioFiber, and phone connectivity.

According to an official statement from Jio, the disruption was caused by a fibre cut in Tamil Nadu. "The services in Kerala and Coimbatore were disrupted on Monday due to a fibre cut in Tamil Nadu. All issues have been resolved now," the spokesperson confirmed to Onmanorama.

The service interruption triggered widespread complaints, with data from outage monitoring platform Downdetector showing a sharp spike in reports around 3 PM. Approximately 56% of users reported issues with mobile internet, 32% faced problems with JioFiber, and 12% experienced mobile network outages.

Downdetector registers an outage when user reports significantly exceed the normal baseline, and Monday’s spike was notably higher than usual for that time of day.

Users across social media platforms expressed frustration during the downtime, especially those relying on JioFiber for remote work and streaming services. However, with services now restored, normal connectivity has resumed across affected areas.