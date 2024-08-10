PM Modi wishes Oppn CM Hemant Soren on his 49th birthday

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on his 49th birthday.

In a post on his X handle, PM Modi wrote, “Birthday wishes to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

The Jharkhand Chief Minister, too, responded to the PM’s birthday greetings with a post on his social media handle stating, “Thank you honourable @PMOIndia for your kind wishes.”

Despite Saturday's pleasantries, CM Soren has often criticised PM Modi in the past.

During the Corona pandemic CM Soren had mocked PM Modi after the latter called him up to discuss the handling of the epidemic and assure him of all assistance from the Government of India.

He had mocked the PM in a post on X saying that Narendra Modi said only his “mann ki baat” instead of having a dialogue he had a monologue on the phone and it would have been better to have had a constructive discussion.

Soren’s tweet attacking the PM, that had gone viral on social media, had drawn criticism from senior BJP leaders and former Jharkhand CMs Arjun Munda and Babulal Marandi and many other leaders.

Hours after Saturday’s cordial exchange between the two leaders the Jharkhand CM slammed the Centre again.

He made an emotional social media post referring to his incarceration for 150 days in an alleged land scam.

The Jharkhand CM who turned 49 on Saturday, was also greeted by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

In a post on X, the Congress MP said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren ji on his birthday. In the fight for the rights of the poor, the deprived and the tribals of the country, and against every injustice done to them, INDIA will fight strongly and together we will win."

The Jharkhand CM celebrated his birthday by cutting a 49 kg cake and several programmes were held in many districts of the state.

