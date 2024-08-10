Seven killed after small plane crashes in Chile

Santiago, Aug 10 (IANS) Seven people were killed when a small plane crashed in the southern Chilean region of Aysen, the Civil Aeronautics Directorate said.

Both the pilot and the six occupants in the plane were killed in the crash that occurred on Friday, and investigators were heading to the scene to carry out an investigation, the agency said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the accident was being investigated in complex climatic conditions, the statement said.

"What comes next is the investigation. That is why the regional prosecutor is being established in the command post, along with the corresponding experts," Rodrigo Araya, the regional presidential delegate of Aysen, told the local press.

Rescue groups would probably get to the scene of the accident on Saturday, according to local media reports.

