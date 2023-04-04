PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on April 8, Telangana BJP upbeat

Hyderabad, April 4 (IANS) The BJP's preparations for Telangana Assembly elections scheduled later this year are likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on April 8 during which he is expected to address a public meeting and launch various development projects.

The BJP leaders expect that PM Modi's visit will boost their morale in the runup to the Assembly elections. The party expects that he will set the tone for the party's poll campaign.

The Prime Minister is expected to launch an attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for its various acts of omissions and commissions.

PM Modi is likely to target BRS and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over corruption, especially in the wake of questioning of his daughter K. Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

He is also likely to hit out at the BRS government over the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak, which has heated up the state politics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also taken up state-wide protests over the paper leak, alleging involvement of KCR's son and state minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The Telangana unit of the BJP has huge expectations from PM Modi's visit in view of his recent statement about the state.

"In the south, we have always been strong in Karnataka and in Telangana, people now have confidence only in one party, BJP, and in Andhra Pradesh also people are looking towards us," Modi had said on March 28 while inaugurating the residential complex of the party in Delhi.

Modi will be launching various railway projects at Secunderabad Railway Station and later a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy along with state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party MP K. Laxman on Tuesday visited Secunderabad Railway Station and Parade Grounds to take stock of the preparations for the Prime Minister's visit.

Kishan Reddy, who is also an MP from Secunderabad, said the PM would lay the foundation stone for the re-development of Secunderabad Railway Station. The station is being revamped at a cost of Rs 719 crore and will provide world-class railway infrastructure and amenities.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the new block of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) at a cost of Rs 1,336 crore.

Kishan Reddy said this would give a big boost to health infrastructure in Telangana. The expansion and new facilities include academic blocks, auditorium, staff quarters, hostels and guest houses. The hospital block renovation is also underway.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for PM Modi's visit. She instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements.

Presiding over a coordination meeting, she said that all the departments have to work in close coordination and make the brief visit of the Prime Minister a success.

The police have to make adequate security arrangements, law and order, traffic and bandobast arrangements as per the blue book.

The fire department was asked to arrange adequate fire fighting equipment and fire tenders should be positioned at the venue. Medical staff, ambulances and other facilities should be kept ready at all the venues.

The Chief Secretary asked officials to repair roads to be used by the Prime Minister's convoy. Uninterrupted power supply at all the venues should be ensured, she said.

DGP Anjani Kumar, senior police officers and officials from various departments including railways attended the meeting.

