PM Modi to visit Gujarat on May 26, will inaugurate nation's first 9,000 HP locomotive engine in Dahod (Ld)

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his home state, Gujarat, on May 26 and 27, for the first time after Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister will attend programmes in three districts, including Gandhinagar, Kutch and Dahod.

He is likely to address a public meeting in Bhuj (Kutch), with an expected gathering of over one lakh people. After the public meeting, he will visit Ashapura Mandir.

In Dahod, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation, first 9,000 HP locomotive engine.

The Railway production unit has been set up in Dahod with a 'Make in India' approach at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

About 1,200 engines will be manufactured in the rail factory built on a PPP model in Dahod in the next 10 years, and these will be exported. Currently, four engines are being manufactured in Dahod. All these engines will have "Manufactured by Dahod" written on them.

The speciality of this locomotive engine is that it has the capacity to carry 4,600 tonnes of goods. For the first time, this engine has been provided with AC and a toilet facility for the driver. A cover system has also been installed to prevent accidents.

The project will provide direct and indirect employment to 10,000 people in Dahod and surrounding areas and will also boost the local economy. Apart from this, the lowest bidding multinational company will also get an opportunity to supply goods to small and big companies in the power sector and engineering sector requiring various items for the production of Revo engines.

It is worth mentioning that the average speed of the 9,000 HP 6-axle electric engine is 75 km/h. The maintenance of the engine will be done at the depots located at Kharagpur in West Bengal, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Pune in Maharashtra.

