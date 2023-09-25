PM Modi to virtually distribute appointment letters to new recruits on Tuesday

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday via video conferencing.

He will also address the appointees on the occasion.

The ‘rozgar mela’ will be held at 46 locations across the country.

The recruitments are taking place across central government departments as well as state governments supporting this initiative.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various ministries including Department of Posts, Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, among others.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 680 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

