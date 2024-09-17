PM Modi is true secular, liberal and feminist: Kangana Ranaut (Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday attended a book launch event in New Delhi, organised by the Narendra Modi Study Centre to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday.

The event featured the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: From the Red Fort, a book edited by Ranaut herself.

In her speech, Kangana praised the Prime Minister's leadership and expressed her admiration for his vision and influence.

Addressing the conclave, organised at the IIC, New Delhi, the BJP MP said: “Today is the birthday of everyone’s favourite Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a great honour for me to be here and share my thoughts. I am very grateful for this opportunity. We, as Indians, are filled with unique hope, enthusiasm, and excitement at this moment. I often reflect on what the true essence of India is. Is it merely a piece of land? Its geography changes over time, and the map of a continent or country is always evolving.”

Kangana went on to elaborate on PM Modi's global contributions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where India emerged as a leader in vaccine distribution.

"When the pandemic hit, PM Modi ensured that vaccines were delivered across the globe through India's medicine diplomacy. He guided the world with his enlightened vision," she added.

Ranaut also emphasised Modi's recognition on the global stage, citing his receipt of numerous civilian honours from countries around the world. She challenged the narrative pushed by critics who often focus on secularism and liberalism, stating,

“Those who constantly speak of secularism and liberalism know in their hearts who the true secularist, liberal, and feminist person is. It is PM Narendra Modi.”

The event was attended by several BJP leaders, dignitaries, and scholars, all reflecting on the profound impact of Narendra Modi’s leadership on India and the world.

The book Prime Minister Narendra Modi: From the Red Fort explores his speeches from India's iconic landmark and underscores his vision for the country's future.

Keynote Addresses Prof. Jagdish Mukhi spoke on how PM Modi has strengthened India's global relations, particularly since 2014. He commended PM Modi’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasised his success in enhancing India's diplomatic ties and global standing.

Professor Jasim Mohammad, Chairman of CNMS, praised Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, saying, "Prime Minister Modi has consistently enhanced India's global standing and developed deeper cooperation with key global powers."

He emphasised the purpose of the conclave, stating that the objective of such gatherings is to reflect on and promote the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We aim to inspire and educate people about his transformative ideas, both within India and globally."

He further added, "We distribute these books not for mere formality, but to spread knowledge and awareness about PM Modi's initiatives and achievements. Our goal is to ensure that these insights reach a wider audience and to promote the understanding and appreciation of his vision for a developed and progressive India."

Former MLA Neeldaman Khatri also praised PM Modi's achievements in foreign policy, economic diplomacy, and cultural relations, discussing how his leadership has transformed India into a key global player. They highlighted Modi’s policies on education, gender equality, and international trade.

The conclave also honoured the winners of the All India Essay Writing Competition 2024, organized by the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies. The top three students received certificates and cash prizes: Rs 10,000 for first place, Rs 7,500 for second, and Rs 5,000 for third.

In addition, individuals who made significant contributions to nation-building were honoured with mementoes. Among the honorees was Shams Tabrez Khan, Gram Pradhan of Usia Village in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, for his work in village development.

The conclave featured several distinguished guests, DU Associates Professor Dr Amna Mirza, President INS Rakesh Sharma and JNU Professor Dr. Manish Dabhade, who addressed the conclave.

