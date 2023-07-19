PM Modi Thanks US For Return Of Trafficked Antiquities

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the US government for returning 105 trafficked antiquities.

Responding to the tweet by the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C., Modi said: "This will make every Indian happy. Grateful to USA for this. These precious artefacts hold immense cultural and religious significance. Their homecoming is a testament to our commitment to preserving our heritage and rich history.”

The antiquities were handed over by US authorities to the Embassy officials at a ceremony held at the Consulate in New York on Monday.

The process was undertaken as a follow-up to Modi's state visit to the US in June.

"105 trafficked antiquities, representing diverse regions and traditions of India, returning home! The antiquities, handed over by the US side as a follow-up to the historic State Visit of Prime Minister @narendramodi, date as far back as the 2nd century AD, and include notable cultural and religious heritage," the Embassy had said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Some of these antiquities include a 12-13th century marble arch from Rajasthan, a 14-15th century Apsara from Central India, a 14-15th century Sambandar from South India and a 17-18th century bronze Nataraja, also from South India.

