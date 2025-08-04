PM Modi’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025' enters Guinness World Records for most registrations in a month

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship initiative Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has earned a prestigious spot in the Guinness World Records for achieving the “Most people registered on a Citizen Engagement Platform in one month.”

This recognition was conferred in honour of the record-breaking 3.53 crore valid registrations received during the 8th edition of the programme, hosted on the MyGov platform -- a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Education and MyGov that has been running successfully since 2018.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a unique global platform where Prime Minister Modi directly engages with students, parents, and teachers, offering advice, motivation, and strategies to ease examination stress. Over the years, it has transformed exam season into a celebration of positivity, preparation, and purposeful learning.

The official Guinness World Records certificate was formally presented at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

The event was attended by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitin Prasada, Secretary of School Education and Literacy Sanjay Kumar, MyGov CEO Nand Kumarum, and other senior officials and stakeholders.

The record was adjudicated and officially announced by Rishi Nath, a representative of Guinness World Records.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that under Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership, Pariksha Pe Charcha has become a national movement redefining the examination experience.

He noted that the 8th edition garnered an estimated 21 crore plus viewership across media platforms in 2025, reflecting the nation’s collective commitment to holistic and inclusive education aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the initiative as a powerful medium for bringing together students, teachers, and parents to foster stress-free, well-being-focused learning. “The record-breaking registrations are a testament to the public’s trust and the programme’s impact,” he said.

Minister Jitin Prasada commended MyGov for leveraging digital innovation to make governance more participatory. He highlighted that Pariksha Pe Charcha has set a benchmark for using technology to scale public engagement nationwide.

In line with the goals of NEP 2020, which promotes stress-free and experiential learning, Pariksha Pe Charcha encourages moving away from rote memorisation to fostering critical thinking and emotional resilience.

Through personal interactions, Prime Minister Modi addresses real challenges faced by students -- including time management, digital distractions, and exam anxiety -- offering practical solutions and encouragement.

Since its inception, PPC has evolved into a pan-India movement that views examinations not as a source of stress but as an opportunity for self-growth and expression. The programme's inclusivity, digital reach, and innovative format continue to make it a cornerstone of student engagement in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.