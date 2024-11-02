PM Modi, PM Mitsotakis reaffirm commitment to India-Greece Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Greece Strategic Partnership after Kyriakos Mitsotakis called up his Indian counterpart.

In a telephone conversation, both leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, Defence, shipping, and connectivity.

The two leaders appreciated the momentum in bilateral ties following recent high-level exchanges and discussed progress in several key areas of cooperation, including initiatives for enhanced maritime connectivity, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday.

Greek PM Mitsotakis congratulated PM Modi on his re-election following the Lok Sabha polls in June, expressing optimism for the future of India-Greece relations.

PM Modi posted about the conversation on his X handle, stating, "Yesterday, had a productive conversation with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, reaffirming our shared commitment to strengthening the India-Greece Strategic Partnership. Together, we aim to deepen our collaboration across trade, Defence, shipping, and connectivity. Greece is a valued partner for India within the EU as well."

During the conversation, progress in a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, Defence, shipping and connectivity, was also discussed in a follow-up to PM Mitsotakis' visit to India earlier this year.

The PMO statement added that both leaders also reviewed developments regarding the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and exchanged views on regional and global issues, particularly developments in West Asia.

Earlier this year, the Greek PM visited India, participating as the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, which is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

During this visit, the two leaders focussed on the importance of connectivity, both maritime connectivity and partnership through corridors -- particularly the IMEC.

The discussions on IMEC took place in the larger context of stronger connectivity between India and Greece and looked at all possible options that would strengthen this connectivity.

