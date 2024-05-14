PM Modi performs Ganga Pujan, visits Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi

Varanasi, May 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, performed ‘Ganga Pujan’ at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on the occasion of Ganga Saptami.

He then proceeded towards NaMo ghat on the cruise to offer prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple and seek permission from the deity, also known as ‘Kashi Ke Kotwal’, to file his nomination papers for a third term.

It is believed that anyone who comes to Kashi needs to seek permission from Kaal Bhairav for his visit.

While talking to reporters on the cruise, the Prime Minister said that he had first come to Varanasi in 2014 when Maa Ganga called him.

“Now that my mother is no more, I feel Maa Ganga has filled that vacuum and I feel the same emotion for her,” he said on an emotional note.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination around 11.30 a.m.

Twelve Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states are expected to be present when PM Modi files his nomination for a third consecutive term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

Besides, several Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, and presidents of various NDA allies are also likely to be present there on the occasion.

