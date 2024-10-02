PM Modi participates in Swachhata, urges citizens to contribute to the cause

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Marking the occasion of the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tribute to India’s founding father and emphasised afresh some of his cherished ideals.

Taking to X on Wednesday, the Prime Minister expressed: “Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission. #10YearsOfSwachhBharat”

PM Modi’s flagship initiative, the Swachh Bharat Mission, was launched on this day in 2014, during the Prime Minister’s very first term in office. This mission was launched throughout the length and breadth of the country as a national movement.

The campaign then aimed to achieve the vision of a ‘Clean India’ by October 2, 2019.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has by far been the most significant cleanliness campaign by the Indian government, where PM Modi led a cleanliness pledge at India Gate at the national capital

Nearly 30 lakh government employees across the country joined this campaign that day. He had also flagged off a walkathon at Rajpath and surprised people by joining not merely as a gesture with a few token few steps, but marching with the participants for a significant distance.

Leading the mass movement, the Prime Minister spearheaded the national cleanliness drive with the vision of Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean and hygienic India.

