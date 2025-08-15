PM Modi made youth understand importance of Independence: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through BJP workers, has taken the Tricolour of our country to every home and made the youth understand the importance of Independence, stated Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Friday.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the BJP state office Jagannath Bhavan on Friday on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebrations in the country, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that the new generation must understand the significance of Independence.

"Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our leaders and workers across the country have reached every home through the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'", Chalavadi Narayanaswamy stated.

Chalavadi Narayanasawmy said that Babasaheb Ambedkar has given India a strong and excellent Constitution that ensures equal share and equal opportunity for all. "The Indian Constitution and the national Tricolour flag are of utmost importance to us, he stated.

"Without the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), we might have ended up as Pakistan or Bangladesh," he remarked.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that placing caste, religion, and language before the nation is not right, as it will not allow the country to remain united. The clarity that the nation comes first must be present in every Indian, he stressed.

The country faces several challenges and problems and in order to address these issues, it is essential to prioritise knowledge, quality education, technology, and skill development, he observed.

"A country with such human resources will have a bright future. Prime Minister Modi has given a message and is working in this direction," Ashwath Narayan emphasised.

BJP MP P.C. Mohan, State General Secretary Preetham Gowda, State Secretary Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, State Chief Spokesperson Ashwath Narayan, former MLC A.H. Shivyogiswamy, former State BJP Secretary Jagadish Hiremani, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, party leaders, and workers were present on the occasion.

