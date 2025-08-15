Karnataka BJP seeks probe against those carrying out 'propaganda' against Dharmasthala

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (IANS) BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan has insisted that if Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar truly trusts Lord Manjunatheshwara, he should order a thorough investigation against those "carrying out propaganda" against the Hindu pilgrimage centre, Dharmasthala.

Speaking to the media at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, he questioned whether people's patience and tolerance were being tested regarding the Dharmasthala matter.

He criticised the way events at Dharmasthala were being portrayed, saying, "Did such an incident even occur at Dharmasthala? YouTubers are speaking without restraint. On social media, they themselves conduct investigations and pass judgments. This has caused significant distress to the Hindu community and devotees of Sri Manjunatheshwara."

Ashwath Narayan also expressed objection to allegations made against the temple authorities.

He reiterated, "In KG Halli and DJ Halli, someone had posted something online, and police stations were set on fire. Legislators' houses were burned. Police vehicles were torched, and attacks were carried out on police personnel. At that time, the Congress party justified all this. Yet today, in Mangaluru district, if party workers post something on social media, FIRs are filed automatically. Why is the Home Department not taking legal action or registering suo motu cases when posts are made regarding Dharmasthala or temple authorities?"

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Karnataka government has stated that action will be initiated against those who are involved in carrying out propaganda against the Hindu pilgrimage centre Dharmasthala in the mass grave case.

Responding to media questions near the KPCC office on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister stated, "The government is considering taking action against those who have lied and spread misinformation in connection with the Dharmasthala case."

In a major development, on July 11, the unidentified complainant in the case, who had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village, appeared before a court in Karnataka's Mangaluru district. The complainant requested that the police exhume the bodies in his presence.

Even as 17 burial sites were excavated, the authorities could not find any strong evidence.

As no substantial evidence was found after excavating 17 burial sites, the BJP has started launching attacks on the Congress-led government in the state.

The party has charged that the Congress-led government is "colluding" with anti-Hindu forces to defame the pilgrimage centre and demanded an interim report from the Home Minister.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara will make a statement on the Dharmasthala case on August 18 in the Legislative Assembly.

