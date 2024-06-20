PM Modi to lead 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Srinagar

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex (SKICC) in Srinagar on Friday.

As PM Modi performs yoga asanas on the banks of Srinagar's Dal Lake, with thousands of residents of Jammu and Kashmir, it is set to get global coverage besides spurring a series of celebrations across the globe with some unique events like 'Yoga for Peace'.

Over 7,000 people from various walks of life will join the Prime Minister on the banks of Dal Lake, Srinagar to mark this special occasion.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Ayush Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav will also join the programme.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Self and Society', emphasises yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

The event aims to bring together thousands of participants carrying messages to promote global health and wellness through the practice of yoga.

On the occasion, PM Modi will also address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session, highlighting yoga's significance in nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

Notably, PM Modi has been a pivotal figure in promoting yoga globally.

Since 2015, PM Modi has led the IDY celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jabalpur, and even the UN Headquarters in New York.

His leadership has significantly boosted Yoga's global popularity and recognition.

In the last 10 years, IDY has set four Guinness Book of World Records.

In 2015, a total of 35,985 Indians performed Yoga at Rajpath along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2023, a total of around 23.4 crore people from across the world participated in the IDY event.

As a special initiative, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising a unique initiative, 'Yoga for Space', to mark the International Day of Yoga 2024.

All scientists and officials of ISRO will perform Yoga together as per the Common Yoga Protocol guidelines.

The team from the Gaganyaan project is also set to join the global campaign of International Yoga Day by practicing yoga on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.