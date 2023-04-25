PM Modi lays foundation stone for country's first digital science park

Thiruvananthapuram, April 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for India's first third generation Digital Science Park being developed by the Kerala government. He said that the country is pursuing a development model that lays as much emphasis on digital connectivity as on physical connectivity.

Modi said this while on a visit to the state capital when he unveiled the Rs 1500 crore project coming up at Technopark Phase IV-Technocity

"Developing both the physical connectivity and digital connectivity are essential to ensure the progress of the entire nation based on the goal of "Ek Bharat, Sresht Bharat" (One India, Great India). Irrespective of caste, creed and colour people from all sections of the society are getting the benefits of digital and physical connectivity," said Modi.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Digital Science Park project marks a major step towards the government's efforts to accelerate the state's transformation into a knowledge economy and a modern society that aspires and accepts innovation-based development.

"This project comes as part of our efforts to make Kerala a higher education and research hub by developing centres of higher learning in science and technology. The Digital Science Park has been conceived as a world class facility that promotes multidisciplinary innovation", said Vijayan.

The park is coming up at a 13.93 acre site as part of the Technopark Phase IV-Technocity and is located close to the Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology. The Kerala government has already allocated Rs 200 crore for the initial work on the park.

