Drone spotted over Delhi CM's residence, police probing

Apr 25, 2023, 18:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) A drone was sighted hovering above the home of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday and a probe has been launched, a Delhi Police official said.

According to police, information was received regarding a drone seen over Chief Minister's residence in the Civil Lines area.

"Police teams have initiated investigation into the matter," a senior police official said.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.


Read More:

Tags: 
National News
India news
news in english
Advertisement
Back to Top