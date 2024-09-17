PM Modi launches flagship women empowerment scheme ‘SUBHADRA’ in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched ‘SUBHADRA’, the flagship scheme of the newly elected BJP government in Odisha, during a special programme held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar here. This scheme touted as the largest, single women-centric scheme is expected to cover more than one crore women.

While addressing the gathering PM Modi expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to launch the SUBHADRA scheme for mothers and sisters of Odisha on the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi and Vishwakarma Puja.

Highlighting the importance of women's empowerment for the development of a country or a state, PM Modi said the advancement of women and their empowerment will be the key to Odisha's development.

“I am happy that the new BJP government has given the gift of Subhadra Yojana to the mothers and sisters of Odisha as part of their initial decisions. More than one crore women in Odisha will be benefited from this scheme. Under the scheme, women will be given a total amount of Rs 50,000 which would be directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries,” said PM Modi.

He stated that the scheme was also linked to the pilot project of RBI's digital currency. Modi congratulated the women of Odisha for joining this first-of-its-kind digital currency scheme in the country. As many as 72 lakh women across Odisha have applied to get the benefits under the Subhadra Yojana so far.

PM Modi also said that the dreams of various sections of the society ranging from villagers, downtrodden, Dalits, Adivasis, women, youth, and middle-class families would now be fulfilled.

“I had earlier visited Odisha during the oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP government. This is my first visit after the formation of the new government. During the elections, I had told you that if the double engine government came into force, Odisha would touch new heights of development. It is my firm belief and the blessings of Lord Jagannath that the dreams of villagers, poor, Dalits, Adivasis, other deprived families, women, and youths will be fulfilled,” said PM Modi.

“The promises we have made are being fulfilled at a much faster pace. We have been told to open all four doors of Jagannath Temple at Puri and we threw open all the doors after the formation of the government. The Ratna Bhandar, a ‘treasure trove’, was also opened. The BJP government is working day and night for the welfare of poor people,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is another reflection of women's empowerment in India. He noted that the property is now being registered in the name of women. He highlighted that almost 30 lakh families from across the country have performed Grah Pravesh on Tuesday while 15 lakh new beneficiaries have been given approval letters today and funds have been transferred to the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in a short time of 100 days.

“We have done this auspicious work from the holy land of Odisha and a large number of poor families of Odisha are also included in this,” PM Modi added.

Sharing his experience of participating in the Grah Pravesh of a tribal family earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said that he can never forget their happiness and the satisfaction on their faces.

“This experience, this feeling is worth the treasures of my entire life. This happiness as a result of change coming in the lives of the poor, Dalit, deprived and tribal society gives me the energy to work harder,” PM Modi affirmed.

He said that the talent of Odisha’s youth, the strength of its women, Odisha’s natural resources, opportunities for industries, and immense possibilities of tourism are all present in Odisha. Highlighting the long coastline of Odisha, laden with immense mineral and natural wealth, PM Modi remarked that these resources should be made the strength of Odisha.

“In the next 5 years, we have to take Odisha's road and rail connectivity to new heights,” added PM Modi.

He also launched various other Railway and National Highway projects worth several Crores during the programme on Tuesday.

