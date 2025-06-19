PM Modi to launch Vande Bharat train in Bihar, wave of joy and elation among residents

Patna, June 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar's Siwan on Friday, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects and also address a public gathering on the occasion.

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Bihar, BJP MP and former Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh expressed happiness over the upcoming launch of the Vande Bharat train connecting Patliputra and Gorakhpur and said that this will herald a new beginning of connectivity and economic prosperity in the region.

He said that this is good fortune for residents of Motihari, the constituency he represents, that PM Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express, and it will unfold immense opportunities for people of this region.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "People of Motihari are very fortunate. We are going to get the gift of the Vande Bharat train. PM Modi will virtually inaugurate it from the land of Siwan. This train will go from Pataliputra to Gorakhpur via Motihari."

He further stated, "Apart from Vande Bharat, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two other major schemes related to Motihari. The construction of 187 km of sewage under the Atal Renovation and Urban Transformation Mission (AMRUT) 2.0 will immensely benefit the region.”

A new Vaishali–Deoria railway line project at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore will also be inaugurated.

PM Modi is also set to inaugurate six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project worth over Rs 1,800 crore, keeping with his commitment to conservation and rejuvenation of the river Ganga.

He will also lay the foundation stone for water supply, sanitation and STPs worth over Rs 3,000 crore in various towns across Bihar, aiming to provide clean and safe drinking water.

The Prime Minister will also release the first instalment to more than 53,600 beneficiaries of PMAY U in Bihar and hand over keys to a few beneficiaries to mark the Grih Pravesh Ceremony of more than 6,600 completed houses of PMAY U.

The new Vande Bharat Express (train number 26502/26501), connecting Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Patliputra in Bihar, will provide seamless train travel to lakhs of passengers between the East UP and North Bihar.

This train will operate six days a week (except Saturday). It will leave Gorakhpur at 5:40 am and reach Patliputra at 12:45 pm, while on the return journey, it will leave Patliputra at 3:30 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 10:30 pm.

Currently, there are 71 Vande Bharat trains operational across the country.

