PM Modi to kick off SEMICON India 2025 in Delhi on Tuesday, 33 countries to participate

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2025 here on Tuesday as part of the government’s efforts to position India as a global hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing.

Over 350 exhibiting companies from 33 countries and regions, and a record number of global stakeholders will participate in SEMICON India 2025, which is being jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and SEMI, the global semiconductor industry association. The three-day event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, academia, government and other stakeholders to drive collaboration and technology advancements across the entire supply chain.

In just four years, since the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021, India has transformed its semiconductor journey from vision to reality. To support this vision, the government announced a Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, of which nearly Rs 65,000 crore has already been committed.

Additionally, on August 28, a major milestone in India’s semiconductor journey was achieved with the launch of one of the country’s first end-to-end Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Pilot Line Facilities in Sanand, Gujarat. Semiconductor company CG-Semi, is expected to roll out the first ‘Made in India’ chip from this pilot facility.

Be it design, packaging or fabrication, Indian as a nation is giving shape to the dream in all these foundational aspects to become self-reliant. Through the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, 23 chip design projects have been sanctioned to support startups and innovators. Companies like Vervesemi Microelectronics are creating advanced chips for defence, aerospace, electric vehicles, and energy systems, showing that India is no longer just a consumer but a creator.

SEMICON India plays a catalytic role in advancing ISM’s goals by enabling cross-border collaborations, promoting research commercialisation, enhancing skill development, and showcasing India’s growing potential in the global semiconductor value chain. Three editions of SEMICON India have been held so far, in 2022 (Bengaluru), 2023 (Gandhinagar), and 2024 (Greater Noida). SEMICON India 2025 is set to display India’s redefining role in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

It will feature nearly 350 exhibitors, over 15,000 expected visitors, 6 country roundtables, 4 country pavilions, and participation from 9 Indian states, offering South Asia’s largest platform for the semiconductor and electronics industries.

The event will highlight India’s semiconductor progress, showcasing 10 approved strategic projects including High-Volume Fabs, Advanced Packaging, Compound Semiconductors, OSATs, and government support for research and start-ups.

Under the theme “Building the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse”, the event will offer valuable insights into innovations and trends in key areas such as Fabs, Advanced packaging, smart manufacturing, AI, supply chain management, sustainability, workforce development, Designs and Startups.

Over three days, the programme includes six international roundtables, fireside chats, and paper presentations designed to tackle complex future semiconductor challenges.

More than 280 academic institutes and 70+ startups are supported by state-of-the-art design tools and incentives like the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme to boost indigenous innovation.

The global semiconductor market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, with India’s market occupying a substantial portion of it.

India has the capacity to emerge as a key contributor to the 3 primary pillars of the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain: Equipment – leveraging strong base of MSMEs to produce components for semiconductor equipment, Materials - India is a rich source of chemicals, minerals and gases which can be utilised by semiconductor supply chain companies; and Services (R&D, Logistics and supply chain, major talent in AI, big data, cloud computing and IoT.

