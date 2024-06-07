PM Modi invited to form govt, oath ceremony on June 9 at 7.15 p.m.

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form the next government at the Centre.

A statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said: "President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India and also sought the names of persons who will be appointed as his Council of Ministers and take oath."

PM-elect Narendra Modi is slated to take oath as Prime Minister along with his Council of Ministers for the third time at 7.15 p.m. on Sunday.

"The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 p.m. on June 9, 2024," the statement read.

Earlier on Friday, a delegation of NDA allies, led by the BJP President, called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and handed over a letter of support.

At the NDA meet on Friday, PM Narendra Modi was elected as the leader of the Lower House, BJP and the NDA Parliamentary party.

In the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA enjoys a comfortable majority with 293 seats.

The TDP with its 16 MPs and JD-U with 12 MPs comprise important constituents of the NDA alliance.

PM Modi, after meeting President Droupadi Murmu, also spoke to the media and said: "NDA allies chose me as their leader and also informed the President about their support. The President called me and appointed me PM-designate. I told the President that Sunday evening will be convenient for the oath ceremony."

Likening the 18th Lok Sabha to the 'youthful energy and zeal for doing something', he said that the Modi 3.0 will work with full vitality and seek to accomplish tasks in a fixed time-frame and also thanked the voters for giving a third term to the BJP-led NDA.

"In 2014, I was new to the PM office. After having worked for 10 years, I have enough experience and in this term, we will hit the ground running. Our experience of 10 years will enable us to take off development work quickly after assuming office," PM Modi said.

