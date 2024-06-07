Govt duty bound to supply ration to 1.54 crore beneficiaries: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, June 7 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the government is duty bound to ensure uninterrupted supply of ration to 1.54 crore beneficiaries under the 'Ghar Ghar' ration scheme.

Chairing a meeting to review the scheme here, he said some rumour mongers, due to their vested political interests, had spread canards that a huge reduction has been made in ration by the government. He said this was baseless and unwarranted as all the beneficiaries are getting the full ration amount under the scheme.

Mann said he has already sought a report on the scheme, which envisages smooth and hassle-free delivery of ration to the people, from all the Deputy Commissioners so that beneficiaries get the benefits regularly.

The Chief Minister, in a statement, said it is a matter of pride and satisfaction for the entire state that the ration is being distributed to the beneficiaries through model fair price shops set up across the state. He said 1.54 crore beneficiaries are getting the ration through 40.19 lakh ration cards and this will continue by all means.

