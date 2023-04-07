PM Modi to interact with youth in Kochi on April 25

Kochi, April 7 (IANS) With an objective to open BJP's account in Kerala in the 2024 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to visit the state on April 25 to interact with the youth.

Prime Minister Modi will meet select youths from across the state here. People are now curious to see whether the party's latest entrant and prized catch-Anil Antony, son of veteran Congressman A.K.Antony, would share the dais with Modi.

Scheduled for 3 p.m, the meeting will most likely be held in an open ground.

The national BJP leadership is making huge efforts to get maximum support and as part of that exercise, Union Minister Smriti Irani will be meeting with women in Thrissur. Besides, a meeting of Ex-service men is also planned at the state capital.

Incidentally, the BJP does not have a single legislator in the 140-member Kerala Assembly leave alone the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Hence, for the party, it's going to be a tough electoral battle.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.