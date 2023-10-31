PM Modi to interact with India's Asian para games contingent on Wednesday

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with and address India's Asian Para Games contingent on November 1 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.

India won a total of 111 medals including 29 gold medals in Asian para Games 2022.

The total medal tally at the Asian Para Games 2022 witnessed a 54 per cent increase over the previous best performance (in 2018) and the 29 gold medals won are almost twice as won in 2018.

The programme will be attended by the athletes, their coaches, officials from the Paralympic Committee of India and Indian Olympic Association, representatives from national sports federations, and officials from the sports ministry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.