PM Modi inaugurates loco manufacturing railway workshop, flags off 1st 'made in Dahod' electric locomotive

Dahod, May 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Loco Manufacturing Shop-Rolling Stock Workshop in Dahod, Gujarat, and flagged off the first electric locomotive produced at the facility -- marking a significant infrastructure milestone for Indian Railways.

Dedicating the Dahod locomotive manufacturing unit to the nation, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the workshop, which has been built with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2022, and within just three years, the state-of-the-art production centre was ready for operations.

The workshop has been designed with an annual production capacity of 120 electric locomotives, which can be scaled up to 150 units based on future requirements.

Under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, Indian Railways aims to manufacture 1,200 electric locomotives at this facility over the next decade.

Each of these 9,000 HP locomotives, aligned with PM Modi's vision of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', will bear the tag 'Manufactured in Dahod'.

These high-powered engines are capable of hauling 4,600 tonnes of cargo and are planned for both domestic use and export.

In a first, these locomotives will include air conditioning and toilet facilities for drivers, significantly improving crew comfort.

Additionally, an advanced cover system has been installed to boost safety and help prevent accidents.

Currently, four locomotives are under production at the Dahod facility, all of which will carry the 'Manufactured in Dahod' label with pride.

These locomotives are expected to operate primarily on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) and graded railway sections.

Designed to pull container freight trains in double-stack configurations weighing up to 4,500 tonnes at 75 kmph on a one in 200 gradient, they aim to enhance the average speed of such trains from the current 20-25 kmph to around 50-60 kmph.

This leap in operational capabilities is expected to significantly boost freight throughput and enhance the line capacity across Indian Railways.

