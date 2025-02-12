PM Modi honours Acharya Satyendra Das’ lasting contributions to spiritual, social life of country

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Wednesday and remarked that his invaluable contributions to the spiritual and social life of the country will always be remembered with reverence.

Taking this to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote in a post: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Mahant Satyendra Das Ji, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Mahant Ji, who was an expert in religious rituals and scriptures, dedicated his entire life to the service of Lord Shri Ram. His invaluable contribution to the spiritual and social life of the country will always be remembered with reverence. I pray to God to give strength to his family and followers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the Chief priest of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

HM Shah wrote in a post on X: "The demise of Acharya Satyendra Das Ji, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, is an irreparable loss for the saint community and devotees. Acharya Ji, who was a symbol of faith and devotion among Ram devotees, always dedicated his life to the service of the Lord and guidance of devotees. He played an active role in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the pious soul in his lotus feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti!"

Acharya Satyendra Das, aged 85, passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, after suffering a brain stroke. His disciple Pradeep Das confirmed the news of his demise.

He was the longest-serving chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, holding the position since the temple was in its temporary form. His spiritual guidance and unwavering devotion made him a revered figure not only in Ayodhya but across the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.