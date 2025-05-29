PM Modi highlights five-point crisis in Bengal under Trinamool govt (Ld)

Kolkata, May 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, highlighted five crisis points that West Bengal is reportedly saddled with under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

"The people of West Bengal are suffering under the current regime because of five major reasons. The first reason is violence and vandalism, the second is insecurity of women, the third is large-scale unemployment among youth, the fourth is rampant corruption in state administration and the fifth is deprivation of the people of the state from basic services by the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders," the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally organised by the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit at Alipurduar district.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack against the state administration and the ruling Trinamool Congress on the communal violence and riot-like situation in minority-dominated Murshidabad district after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in April this year.

"Because of appeasement politics by the ruling dispensation rampant hooliganism and vandalism were allowed there. Even the ruling party MLAs, Councillors, and leaders identified the targets to be vandalised from the spot. Even the police remained inactive because of instructions from the top authorities," he said.

The Prime Minister also added that the situation in West Bengal currently is such that the court needs to intervene in every matter.

"Without the court intervention, no solution is achieved. On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress leaders and the state government blame the court instead of admitting their fault," he said.

The Prime Minister also launched a scathing attack against the state government over the recent crisis of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff losing jobs following a Supreme Court order last month.

"Because of rampant corruption in the system, the future of so many teachers in West Bengal has become uncertain. The existence of their families is at stake now," he added.

He also blamed the state government for not allowing implementation of Central projects like Ayushman Bharat in the state.

"Since the people of West Bengal were not allowed to avail the benefit of Ayushman Bharat, they are deprived of free treatment when they are in any other state. Many people in Bengal could have enjoyed the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But the inhuman government here did not allow that as well," the Prime Minister said.

He also added that the apathy of the Trinamool Congress about tribal people became evident when they opposed the move by the BJP to elect the first Indian President from the tribal community.

