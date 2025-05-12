PM Modi has demarcated the boundary for Bharat’s enemies: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) In his first reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Operation Sindoor, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that he (PM Modi) has demarcated the boundary for Bharat’s enemies.

“PM Shri @narendramodi Ji today demarcated the boundary for Bharat's enemies through the example of #OperationSindoor, in which our armed forces razed the very edifice of terrorism in Pakistan's backyard,” the Union Minister wrote on X.

He further said that the nation salutes the unparalleled valour of our Armed Forces – the destroyers of our enemies and the shield of Bharat.

“We also salute our first line of defence, the courageous personnel of the BSF. The bravery of our forces will forever be etched in our glorious history,” said the Home Minister.

While complimenting PM Modi, the Home Minister said: “I congratulate PM Shri

@narendramodi Ji for his exemplary leadership in delivering justice to the departed souls of our innocent brothers. Time and again, Modi Ji has proven that no enemy of Bharat can go unpunished. #OperationSindoor.”

He also shared the YouTube link of the Prime Minister’s speech to the nation.

“Our armed forces have made Pakistan shudder with their might and set a new normal of zero tolerance for terrorism. Modi Ji has reiterated our resolve that Bharat will strike back the very moment our enemies dare to make a mistake. Do listen to his powerful speech. https://youtube.com/watch?v=bXxeQvuYP6o,” the Home Minister said.

Earlier, in his address, PM Modi said that nuclear blackmail will not come in India's resolve to hit terror at its root in any part of the world, sending a strong message to the global community against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

In his first address to the nation after an understanding on ceasefire with Pakistan and the launch of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said military action in terror hubs in a neighbouring country has set a new normal in the country's tough three-pronged anti-terror policy.

The three-pronged new normal against terror talks about India’s commitment to track down terror anywhere on the globe for a strong response to attempts to target its citizens, he said.

“The second feature of the new normal is that India will not allow any supporter of terror to use nuclear blackmail to escape our wrath in case in retaliation to a terror strike,” he said.

PM Modi also clarified that under India’s new normal against terror, government-supported terror operatives will be treated on par with mentors of terror.

