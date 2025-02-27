PM Modi, Haryana CM Saini discuss local body elections, welfare schemes

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him about the local body elections being conducted in the state.

CM Saini said he told PM Modi that voters in the state were sure to pick a “triple engine government’ by voting the BJP to power in civic elections as well.

The Prime Minister’s Office handle posted on X: “Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri @NayabSainiBJP, met Prime Minister @narendramodi. @cmohry”.

Later, CM Saini took to X and said, “I met the world's most popular leader, the successful Prime Minister, Honorable Mr @narendramodiji and received his guidance and blessings.”

“The Prime Minister's love and affection for the people of Haryana is amazing. He took feedback of the local body elections going on in the state. On behalf of my 2.80 crore family members of Haryana, I have assured him that the people of the state are going to form a triple engine government by adding another engine to the double engine,” he said.

CM Saini also said on X that he held a detailed discussion with the PM on the ongoing public welfare schemes and development projects in the state.

In his post on X, CM Saini said, “Under your guidance, the state will continue to play its important role by making non-stop progress and expansion to realize your vision of a developed India with the mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’.”

The Haryana CM said he also congratulated and wished the Prime Minister for the historic victory of the BJP in Delhi after 27 years.

Elections for 33 municipal bodies, including eight corporations, four councils and 21 committees in Haryana, will be held on March 2. The Chief Minister recently released the BJP’s manifesto in Rohtak for the local body polls, promising a 25 per cent rebate on residential tax for women homeowners in towns.

The BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ pledged to install at least one ‘pink toilet’ with sanitary napkin vending machines in every market, establish model parks with special facilities for the differently-abled, and provide free solar panels for families with an annual income of up to Rs one lakh, establish sewage treatment plants and modern libraries in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, among other promises.

