PM Modi hails tiger conservation efforts in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, lauded tiger conservation programmes run by various state governments and said India constitutes 70 per cent of the world's tiger population.

PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, Tiger Day will be celebrated all over the world tomorrow. In India, Tigers have been an integral part of our culture."

PM Modi said, "We all have grown up listening to stories of incidents related to tigers. In the villages around forests, everyone knows how to live in harmony with the tiger. In our country, there are many villages where there is no conflict between humans and tigers. But where such a situation arises, unprecedented efforts are being made for the protection of tigers there as well."

"One such effort of public participation is 'Kulhadi Band Panchayat' campaign, which began in Ranthambore of Rajasthan, where the local communities have taken an oath to not go into the forests with axes and not cut the trees. Due to this one decision, the forests here are becoming green once again, and a better environment is being created for the tigers," he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, where local communities, including the Gond and Mana tribes, have embraced eco-tourism by reducing their dependence on the forest to help preserve the habitat for tigers.

Sharing the inspiring story of the 'Chenchu' tribe in Andhra Pradesh's Nallamalai hills, who serve as Tiger Trackers, the Prime Minister said, "As Tiger Trackers, they have gathered every bit of information on the movement of wild animals in the forest. Along with that, they also keep monitoring illegal activities in the area."

He also mentioned a similar initiative undertaken in Uttar Pradesh -- the 'Baagh Mitr Karykram' in Pilibhit. Under this programme, locals are trained as 'Tiger Friends,' who ensure that there is no conflict between tigers and humans, fostering peaceful coexistence.

Expressing pride in India's tiger conservation achievements, PM Modi noted that the country is home to 70 per cent of the world's tiger population. He attributed this success to various conservation efforts, including the establishment of numerous Tiger Sanctuaries.

He also spoke about the increase in forest cover in India, crediting community efforts for this achievement.

Talking about 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, PM Modi mentioned a recent event, during which over 2,00,000 saplings were planted in a single day in Indore.

He asked everyone to participate in this initiative by planting a tree in their mother's name and sharing a selfie on social media, thus doing "something special for both your mother and Mother Earth."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.