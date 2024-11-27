PM Modi greets Minister Pralhad Joshi on his birthday

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi on his birthday.

Praising the Minister, PM Modi said Joshi is at the forefront of commendable efforts to ensure the rights of consumers.

"Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi Ji. He is at the forefront of commendable efforts to ensure that the rights of consumers are safeguarded and there is food security. Equally noteworthy is the work being done to boost sustainable growth through renewable energy. May he lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Union Minister Amit Shah while extending birthday wishes to his cabinet colleague, said his dedication to serve the people has accelerated the implementation of PM Modi's food security programme.

"Warm birthday greetings to Union Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad Ji. Your dedication to serving the people has accelerated the implementation of Modi Ji's food security program. I pray to the Almighty for your good health to keep serving the nation with equal zest."

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari also greeted Joshi. In his post on X, Gadkari wrote, "My colleague in the Union Cabinet, Mr. @JoshiPralhadJi, I wish you a very happy birthday. I pray to God that you remain healthy and live long."

Pralhad Joshi won for the fifth time in a row from Karnataka's Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections. He assumed office as Union Minister with Cabinet rank, with the portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy on June 11. This is the second time Joshi got the Cabinet rank.

He won from Dharwad by a margin of 97,324 votes, defeating the Congress’ Vinod Asuti.

In the previous NDA government, Joshi was the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines. As Parliamentary Affairs Minister, he played a key role in the functioning of both the Houses and in the passing of many crucial bills of national importance.

Minister Joshi is a long-time BJP worker. He has also served as BJP Karnataka state unit general secretary and went on to become its president in 2013.

