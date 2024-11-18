PM Modi gifts Kolhapur-made 'panchamrit kalash' to Nigerian President

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu a 'Silofar Panchamrit Kalash'. The conventional craftwork in the form of a ‘metal pot’ represents the traditional craftsmanship of Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, said officials.

The Silofar Panchamrit Kalash is made from high-quality silver, and shaped with skill and precision. It features elegant engravings typical of Kolhapur's renowned metalwork, with motifs that often include floral patterns, deities, and traditional Kolhapur designs.

The Kalash's handle and lid have also been crafted to provide ease of use during religious ceremonies where Panchamrit – a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar is served.

PM Modi presented the gift to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he held wide-ranging talks, during his recent visit to Abuja.

Earlier, Nigeria conferred the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The award citation noted that under PM Modi’s visionary leadership, India has been positioned as a global powerhouse and his transformative governance has fostered unity, peace and shared prosperity for all.

"Nigeria values its excellent relationship with India, and we work to deepen and broaden the same to the mutual benefit of our two friendly countries. You represent a very strong commitment in democratic values and norms. You have been doing a good job historically, winning three consecutive elections in a complex society is a feat that we respect so much," said Tinubu.

PM Modi thanked President Tinubu and the people of Nigeria for the honour, which he dedicated to the people of India and to the longstanding friendship between India and Nigeria.

Notably, PM Modi is the first foreign leader to be conferred with this award since 1969, when Queen Elizabeth received Nigeria's highest national honour.

PM Modi also announced that India will be sending 20 tonnes of relief supplies for Nigerian people hit by last month's floods.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.