PM Modi, Finnish President Stubb discuss Ukraine peace, trade

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) In a significant diplomatic exchange, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a productive telephonic conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Wednesday, focusing on bolstering bilateral relations and addressing pressing international concerns.

The dialogue underscored India's commitment to fostering deeper ties with Finland, a key European Union (EU) partner, while emphasising collaborative efforts in cutting-edge technologies and global peace initiatives.

PM Modi, in a post on the social media platform X, described the interaction as a "good conversation," highlighting Finland's valued role within the EU framework.

The leaders conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing cooperation in critical sectors such as trade, emerging technologies, and sustainability. Both sides expressed a strong determination to expedite partnerships in frontier areas, including quantum computing, 6G telecommunications, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.

This aligns with India's push towards innovation-driven growth and Finland's expertise in digital advancements, positioning the two nations as potential leaders in the global tech landscape.

A notable highlight was President Stubb's reaffirmation of Finland's support for the swift conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Such an agreement could unlock new economic opportunities, enhancing trade volumes and investment flows between the regions.

Additionally, President Stubb voiced enthusiasm for India's upcoming AI (artificial intelligence) Impact Summit scheduled for 2026, signalling Helsinki's endorsement of New Delhi's role in shaping international AI governance and ethical standards. The conversation also delved into global affairs, particularly the protracted conflict in Ukraine.

President Stubb provided insights from recent high-level meetings in Washington involving leaders from Europe, the United States, and Ukraine, aimed at exploring pathways to resolution.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's longstanding position advocating for a peaceful settlement through dialogue and diplomacy, stressing the urgency of restoring stability in the region.

This exchange reflects India's balanced approach to international crises, prioritising humanitarian concerns and multilateralism without aligning with any single bloc.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the leaders reaffirmed their dedication to advancing the India-Finland bilateral relationship across these domains.

PM Modi extended a warm invitation to President Stubb to visit India at the earliest convenience, an overture that could further cement interpersonal and institutional linkages. Both dignitaries agreed to maintain regular communication to monitor progress on shared priorities and explore new avenues for collaboration.

This interaction comes at a time when geopolitical tensions underscore the need for diversified partnerships. India and Finland, though geographically distant, share common values in democracy, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

Bilateral trade between the two nations has grown steadily, reaching approximately $1.5 billion in recent years, with potential for expansion in green technologies and education.

Analysts view this dialogue as a step towards elevating the strategic dimension of Indo-Finnish relations, especially in the context of Europe's evolving dynamics with Asia.

As global challenges like climate change and digital disruption intensify, such high-level engagements signal a proactive stance.

PM Modi's administration continues to prioritise outreach to Nordic countries, leveraging their technological prowess to complement India's demographic and market strengths.

The call not only reinforces existing bonds but also paves the way for tangible outcomes in the near future, benefiting both economies and contributing to broader international stability.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.