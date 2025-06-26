PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Dharmendra Pradhan, lauds his efforts to improve education sector

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and lauded his efforts towards improving India’s education sector.

In a post on his X handle, PM Modi wrote, “Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. His efforts towards improving India’s education sector, focusing on research and innovation, are commendable and greatly benefitting India’s Yuva Shakti. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister, was born on this day in 1969. He represents the Sambalpur constituency, Odisha, in the Lok Sabha and is the son of Dr Debendra Pradhan, a former BJP MP.

Extending his greetings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prayed for his long and healthy life.

“Heartfelt birthday greetings to the senior member of the BJP family, Honourable Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji! My prayer to Lord Shri Jagannath Ji is that you may be blessed with a healthy, long, and illustrious life,” wrote CM Yogi on X in Hindi (loosely translated).

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished Pradhan and prayed for his long life, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Shri @dpradhanbjpji. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a prosperous life.”

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, wrote on X, “Felicitations to senior party leader & my colleague in the Union Cabinet Sh @dpradhanbjpJi on his birthday. May God grant him good health, happiness & long life ahead. Many happy returns of the day!”

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while extending birthday greetings to Pradhan, also prayed that the education system be further strengthened under his leadership and vision.

“May Lord Shri Jagannath and Maa Sambaleswari bless you with a happy, healthy and long life and give you unlimited strength to serve the people. May the education system of the country be further strengthened under your leadership and vision,” CM Majhi wrote on X in Odiya (loosely translated).

Pradhan first became the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in 2014. He served as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship from 2017. He was appointed the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel in 2019.

Pradhan has gained the fame of being known as the 'Ujjwala Man' across the country. During his tenure as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister in 2019, Pradhan was instrumental in making the PM Ujjwala Yojana successful, under which poor women were given free of cost cooking gas cylinders.

On May 31, 2019, Pradhan began his second consecutive tenure at the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. During his stint as an oil minister, Pradhan led some key decisions in the hydrocarbon sector. He brought in a new Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy, which has enhanced domestic oil and gas production and also generated sizable employment.

In July 2021, Pradhan became the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. He spearheaded the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in the country. He introduced several progressive initiatives that have positively impacted the educational ecosystem of the country.

