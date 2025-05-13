PM Modi congratulates CBSE students, says 'one exam can never define you'

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated lakhs of students across India who appeared for the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results.

This year, an impressive 93.66 per cent of students passed the Class 10 exams, while the pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 88.39 per cent, showing a slight improvement of 0.41 per cent over last year.

More than 23 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board exams conducted at 7,837 centres across 26,675 affiliated schools. The overall number of students who sat for the Board exams this year exceeded 42 lakh. Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while Class 12 exams ended on April 4.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Dear exam warriors, heartiest congratulations to everyone who has cleared the CBSE Class XII and X examinations! This is the outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work."

He also acknowledged the contributions of parents and teachers, adding, "Today is also a day to acknowledge the role played by parents, teachers and all others who have contributed to this feat. Wishing Exam Warriors great success in all the opportunities that lie ahead!"

The Prime Minister had a special message for those who may not have met their expectations in the exams.

In another post, he said, "To those who feel slightly dejected at their scores, I want to tell them: One exam can never define you. Your journey is much bigger and your strengths go far beyond the mark sheet. Stay confident, stay curious because great things await."

Girls once again outshone boys in both Class 10 and Class 12 results.

Students can access their results on the official websites cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. They are also available on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and through IVRS.

CBSE has sent DigiLocker login credentials via SMS to the registered mobile numbers of students to enable them to download digitally verified mark sheets and certificates.

To access their results, students need to enter their roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth.

A minimum of 33 per cent in both theory and practical exams is required to pass. In certain borderline cases, grace marks may be awarded.

CBSE continues to be the country's largest school examination Board and stands as the second-largest public examination system in India after the general elections.

