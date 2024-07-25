PM Modi congratulates Abhinav Bindra on being awarded Olympic Order

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the medallist shooter and IOC member for being awarded the Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Bindra, who in 2008 became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in men's 10m air rifle event, will be conferred with the Olympic Order during the Paris Olympic Games, starting on Friday, for his meritorious service towards promoting the Olympic movement and values.

"It makes every Indian proud that @Abhinav_Bindra has been awarded the Olympic Order. Congratulations to him. Be it as an athlete or a mentor to upcoming sportspersons, he has made noteworthy contributions to sports and the Olympic Movement," Prime Minister Modi wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Bindra immediately responded to the Prime Minister's message and thanked him for his "kind words".

"Thank you Sir for your kind words and encouragement", Bindra wrote in response to the PM's post

It was the IOC Executive Board that decided to award the Olympic Order, the highest award given by the Olympic body, to Bindra during its meeting before the 142nd IOC Session being held in Paris. The award will be conferred on August 10 at an event organised during the Olympic Games in Paris.

